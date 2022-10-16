RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Performance

RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. 30,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Institutional Trading of RAVE Restaurant Group

RAVE Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 75.03% and a return on equity of 96.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

