Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 4,614,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,198. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.79.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

