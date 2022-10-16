RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $211.90 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $264.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBC Bearings stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.13% of RBC Bearings worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

