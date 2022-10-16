RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

RCM Technologies stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 83,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.88. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $28.82.

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.26 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

