Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

RDI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Reading International has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

