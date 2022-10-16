Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 2,216,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,609. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $733.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

