Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $19.51 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.83.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,243.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,453.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,453.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,971. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

