renBTC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.62 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $68.52 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be bought for $19,140.42 or 1.00028843 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.67 or 0.27422508 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

