Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Lowered to $9.50 at Truist Financial

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of RPAY opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Repay has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Repay by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.