Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.17.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.29.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Republic Services by 94.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.