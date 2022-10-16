Reviewing Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vasamed and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A UFP Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

UFP Technologies has a consensus price target of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given UFP Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UFP Technologies is more favorable than Vasamed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

83.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vasamed has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vasamed and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasamed N/A N/A N/A UFP Technologies 7.63% 10.62% 6.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasamed and UFP Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UFP Technologies $206.32 million 3.16 $15.89 million $2.73 31.54

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Vasamed on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vasamed

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets, which are applied in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force, as well as independent manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

