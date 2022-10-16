RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.