RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.77.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RF Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

