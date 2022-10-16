RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 407 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. 7,997,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,485,838. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.66 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

