RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $13,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.36. 129,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

