RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Columbia Sportswear worth $11,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ COLM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.74. The stock had a trading volume of 346,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

