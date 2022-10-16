RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Chart Industries by 103.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 35.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.85.

Chart Industries Trading Down 7.8 %

GTLS stock traded down $15.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.18. The stock had a trading volume of 292,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,164. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $218.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.85.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.