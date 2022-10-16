Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHI. CL King cut their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,240. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

