Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Down 22.5% in September

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 114,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,173,150 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 3.4 %

Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,129. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

