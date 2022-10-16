Round Dollar (RD) Price Tops $13.38 on Exchanges

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $69,683.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $13.38 or 0.00069771 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

