Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

