Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.43.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 989,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,596. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $4,123,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 820,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,841,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,809,116 shares of company stock valued at $75,989,320 in the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 284,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $9,739,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

