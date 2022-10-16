RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.
RPT Realty Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE RPT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 429,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 30.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $3,098,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
