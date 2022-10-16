Rune (RUNE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $392,602.27

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $392,602.27 and $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $20.01 or 0.00103640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,353.11 or 0.27740349 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.01123203 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

