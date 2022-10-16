Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.87.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Trading Up 1.1 %

RYAAY stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 582,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.