Ryder System (NYSE:R) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of R stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.44. 382,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,064. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.33. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 356.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

