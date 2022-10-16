Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Up 82.3% in September

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALMGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the September 15th total of 89,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,630. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 18.69%. Research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

