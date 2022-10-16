Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Up 82.3% in September

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the September 15th total of 89,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,630. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 18.69%. Research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

