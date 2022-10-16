Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBH. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Sally Beauty from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.30.
Sally Beauty Price Performance
NYSE:SBH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.
About Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.
