Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE IOT opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $91,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,184 shares of company stock worth $1,558,593. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $113,432,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 911.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,001,000 after buying an additional 3,712,411 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,557,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $33,819,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,424,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.