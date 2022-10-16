Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Down 32.3% in September

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,900 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 911,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,169.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Sandfire Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF remained flat at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. Sandfire Resources has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements and projects. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper operations located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Minas De Aguas Teñidas (MATSA) Copper operations that comprise three underground mines situated in the Huelva Province of south-western Spain; and an 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

