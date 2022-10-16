Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE SAND opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231,607 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

