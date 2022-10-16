Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.0 days.
Santander Bank Polska Stock Performance
BKZHF opened at 45.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 46.98. Santander Bank Polska has a 1-year low of 45.48 and a 1-year high of 48.04.
Santander Bank Polska Company Profile
