Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $75.19 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $75.19 million and $13,919.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 85.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.88 or 0.06770881 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00081750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00060786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

