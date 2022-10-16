Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Up 59.8% in September

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the September 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

STSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STSA. Jonestrading began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

