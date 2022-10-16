Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Up 59.8% in September

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the September 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
STSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $182.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.53. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.08.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.