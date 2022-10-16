SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Update

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the September 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVRE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

