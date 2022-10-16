Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Up 39.2% in September

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Scholar Rock Price Performance
Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 88,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 9.69. The company has a market cap of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $36.43.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.30%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
