Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Up 39.2% in September

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 88,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 9.69. The company has a market cap of $247.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.30%. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 33,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,816.13. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,784,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,751,555.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

