Schubert & Co Has $30,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.69. 3,106,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,846. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.68 and a 200 day moving average of $334.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.