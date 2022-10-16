Schubert & Co Has $591,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Schubert & Co lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,202. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

