Schubert & Co Makes New Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.07. 586,903 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

