Schubert & Co Purchases 163 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schubert & Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Schubert & Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,939,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,278. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

