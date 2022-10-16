Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324.6% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $54.56. 1,717,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,842. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

