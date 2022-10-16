Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $221,348,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

