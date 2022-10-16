Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105,303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $37,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,295,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 10,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $133.40. 691,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,358. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.32. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

