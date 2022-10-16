Secret Price Reaches $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $22.07 million and $5,719.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00284406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060205 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026410 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00713723 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,013.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

