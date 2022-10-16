Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in September

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 774,500 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 1,137,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 221.3 days.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SCTBF stock remained flat at $6.48 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. Securitas AB has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $16.58.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SCTBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.