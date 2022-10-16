SelfKey (KEY) Price Down 0.1% This Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. SelfKey has a total market cap of $23.44 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.43 or 0.27658368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010802 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

