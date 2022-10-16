Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $60.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of SMTC opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. Semtech has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

