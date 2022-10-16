Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.69.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. 1,013,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after buying an additional 5,840,907 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,761,000 after purchasing an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,810,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,703,000 after purchasing an additional 316,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

