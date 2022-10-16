Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.50.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. 933,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,954. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Allan LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

