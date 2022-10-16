SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,138,000 after acquiring an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 460,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 362,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 7.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $114.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

