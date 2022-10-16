SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 88,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

